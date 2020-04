The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is baseball player Easton Wallace of Valmeyer. The junior infielder hit .338 in 19 games for William Woods University to lead the team this spring. He also had a team-high 18 RBIs to go along with 12 runs and a home run for the Owls (11-9), who compete in NAIA athletics. Wallace played his first two college seasons at Kaskaskia College.