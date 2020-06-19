Dupo police chief, officer injured in I-255 crash

Dupo Police Chief Kevin Smith.

Dupo Police Chief Kevin Smith and one of his officers were injured when the police pickup truck Smith was driving crashed about 5:35 p.m. Friday in the area of I-255 near Route 157 in Cahokia.

The officer was airlifted by medical helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.

“I was driving and one of my auxiliary officers was in the passenger seat,” Smith stated in an email to the Republic-Times late Friday night, adding that he was still in the hospital.

Illinois State Police said late Friday night that preliminary investigative details indicate the 2017 Ford F150 was following an all-terrain vehicle after it refused to pull over for a traffic stop. Both units left the roadway between the ramp from Route 157 and Interstate 255 northbound.

The police truck struck the embankment of a washout with its front end. Smith, 34, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His 49-year-old passenger was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The ATV fled the scene.

