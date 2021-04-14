Dupo mayor re-elected; other results

At press time last week, the results of mail-in ballots, write-in votes and some votes in St. Clair County were not known.

Write-in and mail in votes will not be finalized until next week, but St. Clair County’s unofficial totals are in.

Those votes did not change any Monroe County elections.

Newly elected Columbia Mayor Bob Hill added 15 votes to his total, while former Columbia City Clerk Wes Hoeffken added only two. That means Hill got 75 percent of the total vote.

Also in Columbia, incumbent Gene Ebersohl and new Alderman Paul Khoury each got two more votes, meaning Khoury received 78 percent of the total vote.

Although there were no changes in who won, the more notable shifts came in Dupo’s races because only a third of precincts were reporting as of press time last week.

Two incumbents and two challengers won the contested races in that village.

Mayor Jerry Wilson narrowly won re-election, beating Chris Ragsdale with 49 percent of the vote to Ragsdale’s 47 percent. Wilson won by just 15 votes.

In the village board race, the three top vote-getters were incumbent Dawn Keys with 74 percent of the vote followed by newcomers Ron Dell with 40 percent of the vote and Tammy Taylor with 38 percent of the vote. There were 734 ballots cast in Dupo’s contested races.

While the mail-in votes and write-in votes are unofficial, Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean said it appears both write-in candidates should get the 50 votes needed to serve on the Valmeyer School Board.

The fate of that district’s referendum, however, is uncertain. It was one vote short of the two-thirds needed to pass Tuesday and it appeared it would get that vote, but McLean said he is unsure if that will happen.