Dina | Pet of the Week

Dina is a sweet girl and is doing good with the staff. She enjoys playing with other dogs with the same energy level as her but doesn’t like to be pushed around. Dina loves people and is a soft white pittie you just want to hug!

Dina is about one year old and weighs 61 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in meeting Dina, please stop by the shelter during open hours. If you currently have a dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet Dina.

