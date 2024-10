The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School football standout Derez Sayles. The junior running back rushed for 168 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns in Waterloo’s win at home Friday night over Highland. His first TD of the night went for 72 yards in the game’s first minute. For the season, Sayles has rushed for 464 yards and seven TDs for the Bulldogs (4-1). He is averaging 6.2 yards per carry.ย