The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School baseball player Daniel Darin. The junior pitcher/outfielder is enjoying a successful spring at the plate and on the mound for the Hawks. The lefty is hitting .441 with a .627 on base percentage, three home runs, 28 RBIs and 23 runs to pace the Hawks offense. As a pitcher, the southpaw is 4-2 with a 2.53 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 36 innings.