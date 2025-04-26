Crash involving motorcycle in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 11:25 a.m. Saturday to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Route 3 at North Main Street in Columbia.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured in the crash, which resulted in traffic on northbound Route 3 being closed into the early afternoon. That portion of roadway was fully reopened to traffic shortly before 3 p.m.

Responding agencies included the Columbia police, fire and EMS departments.

Columbia police said an initial investigation indicates a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by a Caseyville man was traveling south on Route 3 and attempted to turn left onto North Main Street on a flashing yellow arrow light when it was struck by a 2003 Oldsmobile sedan driven by a 21-year-old Waterloo resident which had a green light while traveling north on Route 3.

The motorcyclist was rushed by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South, where police said he was in “critical but stable” condition as of Saturday afternoon.

Neither the driver nor a passenger in the car were injured.