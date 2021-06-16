COVID vaccines available

The Monroe County Health Department is offering single-day admission Six Flags tickets (Chicago and Rockford locations only) to all individuals ages 18 and under who receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the health department, located at 1315 Jamie Lane, Waterloo.

The Six Flags tickets are valid through Sept. 6 and exclude July 3-4 and July 31-Aug. 1.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, call or text 618-340-4819 or 618-612-6404 during regular weekday office hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The next vaccine clicnic takes place Tuesday, June 22 from 9-11:30 a.m.

Appointments are required. The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be available.

Other Six Flags locations were not available for the free tickets.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that 43.79 percent of Monroe County residents (15,034) are fully vaccinated, with a total of 30,121 vaccine doses administered overall.

That compares to just 34.98 percent of Randolph County residents being fully vaccinated and 37.66 percent of St. Clair County residents fully vaccinated.

In Illinois, 45.23 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.

The Monroe County Health Department reported 4,441 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with zero residents currently hospitalized and seven active cases as of Monday.