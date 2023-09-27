County ponders budget, Oak Hill

Even as the deadline nears for approval of the next fiscal year budget, Monroe County property owners are still waiting for their tax bills.

During the Monroe County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday, Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean reported his office has not yet received the required property assessment equalization factor for the county – commonly known as the “multiplier” – from the state.

The multiplier is a method of equalization in Illinois used to attain uniform assessments among counties since taxing districts in many areas of Illinois collect property taxes from multiple counties.

“Until we have the multiplier from the (Illinois) Department of Revenue, there’s nothing I can do,” McLean said, adding his department is “ready to go” whenever the multiplier is released.

One reason for the delay is the late arrival of property assessments in June.

Despite the multiplier not yet released, Monroe County Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein said he still anticipates tax bill due dates in November and December.

The county’s next fiscal year begins Dec. 1.

Not yet having the property tax money in hand, during a quarterly report of county finances, Koenigstein said the current fiscal year should end with the county having a revenue excess of $1 million above projected expenses for the general fund using the “accrual method,” which accounts for expected income prior to its actual receipt.

Koenigstein also said most departments are currently operating within or below budgeted expenses.

He noted that interest on county savings investments continues to be very strong, but added revenue for recording fees in the county clerk’s office are down, due in part to people not refinancing mortgages because of the high interest rates.

One department which will end the current fiscal year with a significant deficit is Oak Hill, the county-owned senior living and rehabilitation center on Hamacher Street in Waterloo.

The year-to-date financial summary for the facility presented to commissioners by Oak Hill Administrator Shari Kruep shows a current “operating” loss of nearly $1.1 million.

Kruep explained the operating revenue is based on occupancy for the facility’s three main operations: the skilled nursing care wings, Magnolia Terrace independent-living apartments and Evergreen Pointe rehabilitation center.

Despite a recent increase in occupancy for the apartments, the combined net losses for skilled nursing and Magnolia Terrace are $608,023 and $165,018, respectively.

Currently, Evergreen Pointe is the only profitable unit with a combined net income of $259,638 for the year.

The “combined net” line of operating and non-operating revenue and expenses for the entire facility currently stands at a loss of $513,403, over five times the end-of year loss of $96,489 in fiscal year 2022.

Non-operating revenue includes income such as county funding from property taxes, grants and other state aid.

When asked by McLean about her outlook on current and expected “challenges,” Kruep pointed to staffing issues as the main driver of increased expenses.

In addition to negotiated pay increases for Oak Hill employees, Kruep said the facility continues to rely on expensive “agency” services to provide nursing staff as needed – an occurrence reported to commissioners throughout the year.

“August was bleak in hiring people because people were still on vacation,” Kruep reasoned, although she said Oak Hill has “seen an uptick in hiring people in September.”

Commissioner Dennis Knobloch commented that skilled nursing appears to be an issue “across the board” in the industry, pointing out Monday’s planned strike by SSM Saint Louis University Hospital nurses.

One of the main reasons for the strike was to protest the lack of nurse retention at the hospital, echoing concerns at Oak Hill.

With revenue not meeting the increased staffing cost in Waterloo, Kruep said she is looking at the possibility of raising rates for residents about 5 percent.

Kruep said rate hikes “are kind of becoming the norm,” not only due to staffing issues, but price increases in the cost of “food and other things.”

McLean said the significant losses “should definitely be a conversation during budget time,” adding, “It’s getting harder to make money at this business. It used to be called the ‘cash cow,’ but I don’t know if that’s the case anymore.”

Kruep said much of her focus will be on keeping census numbers up, and she expects to have a proposed budget ready for presentation in October.

One positive note regarding the budget was the announcement of a $50,000 tax abatement by the Valmeyer School District.

McLean explained the district will use its share of a 1 percent County School Facilities Sales Tax approved in 2016 to pay debt on a bond series issued in 2021.

McLean explained the delay in tax bills allowed the district to apply for the abatement in the current fiscal year, which will result in a slightly lower tax bill for those in the Valmeyer School District.

While McLean said the decrease would not be significant, he said it was good to see taxes “go in the right direction.”

In other business, Koenigstein presented a draft of the county’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget based on hearings held earlier this month.

The preliminary report shows an approximate $3.1 million property tax levy, up from the $2.93 million request in FY23 as a result of an expected 5 percent Property Tax Extension Law Limit increase.

Koenigstein told the Republic-Times projections cannot be finalized until the current property tax cycle is complete.

Monroe County Engineer Aaron Metzger also addressed the board, informing it he would be re-submitting a plan for a bridge project on Bluff Road over Carr Creek near Valmeyer Road.

He explained the reconstruction of the bridge not only needs more funds and time than originally projected, but that he also plans to redesign the project to repair the bridge in stages, allowing one lane of the bridge to remain open to through traffic rather than having a complete shutdown of the section of road and requiring detours for passenger vehicles.

Monroe County Ambulance Director Carla Heise presented a contract proposal from Zoll One for a 10-year maintenance and upgrade agreement for medical equipment used by her department.

Ultimately, Knobloch recommended Heise and her staff do more research on the proposal, as it seemed as if the cost of the maintenance agreement would be more than simply replacing the existing equipment

Knobloch said the board had an obligation to be “fair to taxpayers” in its use of county funds.

The next meeting of the Monroe County Board will begin at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 2 at the Monroe County Courthouse.