Conrad Lindhorst | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School football standout Conrad Lindhorst. The junior quarterback was 5-for-5 passing for 154 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in Friday’s 41-0 win at Civic Memorial – including a 71-yard TD strike in the game’s first minute. He has been a key member of a Bulldogs squad that is 6-1 on the season. Lindhorst has completed 52 percent of his pass attempts this fall for nearly 500 yards with four TDs and just one interception. In addition, he’s rushed for 115 yards and three TDs.