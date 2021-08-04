Columbia looks to the future

Columbia City Council met Monday night and approved an annexation and preliminary subdivision plat, but most of the meeting was spent holding an administrative review and hearing public input about city growth.

The administrative review was in response to Columbia Zoning Hearing Officer Fred Keck’s decision June 9 to deny a variance request for a sunroom addition to a house on Wernings Drive owned by Rick and Sonya Leppo .

At the June 21 council meeting, aldermen voted to review Keck’s decision. The review Monday night included argument from the Leppos’ lawyer, Tim Gutknecht, regarding language used in Keck’s decision.

The main issue with the sunroom is that it would violate a 40-foot setback zoning requirement for homes in the area. The corner of the sunroom would rest within the setback area.

Gutknecht said the sunroom would create a “minor incursion” and also disagreed with Keck’s claim that the lot was “not unique.”

“These (setback) lines aren’t protecting anyone. They’re not serving any good purpose … in this instance. That is why you have variances,” Gutknecht argued.

Columbia Ward IV Alderman Mary Ellen Niemietz, who voted against holding the administrative review, supported the request after hearing arguments.

“I rarely ever support a variance,” Niemietz began, but added she was persuaded by a “very thorough explanation by Mr. Gutknecht.”

The council voted 6-2 to overturn Keck’s decision on the first two conditions for a variance and uphold his decision on the third aspect. The decision to revise Keck’s ruling will be finalized at a future city council meeting, which will result in the Leppos being able to construct the sunroom as proposed.

Columbia Ward I Aldermen Jay Riddle and Doug Garmer voted against overturning the original ruling.

Garmer said he voted no because he believed there were other options the owners could have considered and it was “nothing personal.”

After the review was completed, there were several public comments. All were about future development in the city and issues that may result.

Michael Lindhorst of the Prairie du Pont Levee and Sanitary District spoke first regarding drainage concerns for the planned Ogle Estates subdivision to be built on the old Goudey Farm on Eckert Lane by Jon Poetker and JLP Homes.

The council approved a preliminary plat for that 10-lot subdivision at the meeting.

Lindhorst’s main point was that adding developments will continue to burden the pumping station and levees in his jurisdiction without providing additional funding.

He noted that nearly half of the district’s budget, some $90,000, was spent annually on electricity to keep the pumps running.

Lindhorst said he had attempted to broach the subject with the previous administration “to no avail,” adding that the city “can’t continue down this road.”

Columbia Ward II Alderman Mark Roessler asked if retention areas in future developments would help and Lindhorst confirmed that providing methods to slow rainwater runoff would help the levee district considerably.

Another development discussed on Monday was the Timber Rock subdivision in the 1800 and 1900 blocks of Columbia Quarry Road. The council voted to approve annexation of about 138 acres into the city from St. Clair County.

Prior to this vote, Justin Roy of the Sugar Loaf Township Highway Commission, who would be responsible for maintaining roads in this new subdivision, spoke about existing road flooding concerns.

Roy said he had “no problem with the (Timber Rock) subdivision,” but wanted the council to be aware of the situation before approving.

Roy also noted that the certified letter informing the township of the possible annexation agreement took over a month to be delivered – although he knew it was an issue with the postal service and not city staff.

Columbia City Administrator Doug Brimm pointed out that the annexation and subdivision plat approval are only the first steps in the process and improvement plans would be required before any work could move forward.

Niemietz asked if there was a way to ensure the city was considering issues “in the right order,” commenting on past issues that have arisen as a result of potential problems not being considered beforehand.

Columbia Director of Community Development Scott Dunakey addressed the audience and council and said city staff is “keenly aware” of drainage issues.

Dunakey also noted that the upcoming comprehensive plan study will determine “what the community wants” in terms of development and it would help in “developing criteria for annexation.”

When Niemietz asked what the city could do in the meantime, Dunakey said one option would be to create a “moratorium” on development while finishing work in progress.

In other business, Brimm announced the City of Columbia had been allotted approximately $1.43 million dollars as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The first disbursement is expected in mid-August with the other half expected in August 2022.

The funds may be used for infrastructure improvements, although parks, streets and roadways are not eligible uses.

Before the meeting, city officials and Columbia EMS held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to dedicate a new ambulance that was added to the EMS fleet. The 2021 Osage replaces a 2001 model.

“This new state-of-the-art ambulance will provide our paramedics and EMTs the environment they need to perform the most advanced emergency medical care available,” Columbia EMS Chief Kim Lamprecht said.

Lamprecht also specifically thanked Brimm, Columbia Mayor Bob Hill and Columbia’s aldermen for being “very supportive” of the department.

“We are fortunate to have a city administration and elected officials who share our vision of providing the best service possible to our residents,” Lamprecht added.

Fr. Carl Scherrer of Immaculate Conception Church was also on hand to bless the new ambulance.

Lamprecht said the ambulance made its maiden voyage Tuesday morning. She added that the department reserved the honor for staff member April Thomason for her work in making sure the new ambulance passed all state inspections.