CHS boys golf | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School boys golf team coached by Nathanial Leingang. The Eagles won the Monroe County Golf Tournament played Thursday at Annbriar Golf Course in Waterloo. Columbia shot a team score of 149, which was 16 strokes better than second place Waterloo and 29 shots better than third place Gibault. Leading the way for Columbia was Jacob Hall in first place overall with a nine-hole score of 35, followed by Kyle Chudd and Jimmy Vonderhaar with scores of 37, and then Jason Rahn and Charlie Steckler with scores of 40.