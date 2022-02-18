Carleigh McFarlane | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School bowler Carleigh McFarlane. The senior advanced out of Saturday’s Mt. Vernon Sectional to qualify for the girls bowling state tournament taking place this weekend at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford. McFarlane finished with a six-game sectional score of 1,212, which is a 202 per game average. She rolled a 257 in her first game. After averaging about 185 per game to lead the Bulldogs during the regular season, McFarlane led Waterloo’s fourth place regional finish to qualify the team for the sectional round.