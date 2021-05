The Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS responded about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a vehicle that had struck a utility pole on Vandebrook Drive near the Stonefield subdivision in Waterloo.

The driver of the grey Chevy Impala sustained minor injuries. Utility crews were called to repair the damaged pole. Traffic was blocked both ways on Vandebrook Drive while emergency personnel worked to help the driver and clear the scene.