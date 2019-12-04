Candidates file for 2020 election

Monroe County residents now know the candidates in the 2020 election, as Monday marked the final day Republican and Democratic candidates for local offices could file to run.

The election picture has not changed from what has already been reported.

Republican George Green, 67, of rural Maeystown, will run against Democrat Duane Langhorst, 60, of Fults, for a seat on the county board. That seat is being vacated by Republican Bob Elmore.

The other local contested race is for Monroe County State’s Attorney. Republican Ryan Martin, 38, of Waterloo, and Democrat Celeste Korando, 40, of Waterloo, are running for that job.

In uncontested county races, Bob Hill faces no opposition in his bid for re-election as coroner. The same goes for Monroe County Circuit Clerk Lisa Fallon. Both are Republicans.

Current state’s attorney Chris Hitzemann, another Republican, will also run uncontested to replace Judge Dennis Doyle as Monroe County’s resident circuit court judge. Doyle is a Democrat.

“Overall, we have put together a very strong, business unit of individual officeholders that are being very fiscally responsible with our monies here in this county,” Monroe County Republican Central Committee Chairman Ed McLean said. “We are sound, financially, and we need to continue to be that way.”

McLean praised each Republican candidate, saying Fallon, Hitzemann and Martin are a “proven judicial team,” Hill “should be teaching classes” because of his expertise and Green “brings to the commissioners a proven businessman.”

Monroe County Democratic Central Committee Chair Scot Luchtefeld said the candidates from his party would both be “great assets to the county.”

“I think we have great candidates,” he said. “If I didn’t think we had great candidates, we wouldn’t have put anybody to run. I’m just sorry we couldn’t find a judge candidate.”

Voters will also have to choose representatives and senators at the state and federal level next year.

State Rep. Nathan Reitz (D-Steeleville) will be challenged by one of three Republicans running for that office. Those men are David Friess of Red Bud, David Holder of Baldwin and Kevin Schmidt of Millstadt.

In the state senate, Republican Terri Bryant of Murphysboro will be uncontested in her bid to replace current state Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo).

At the federal level, Democrats Joel Funk of Mascoutah and Raymond Lenzi of Makanda will face each other in the primary. The winner of that race will attempt to unseat current Rep. Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro).

In the Senate, Democratic incumbent Richard Durbin will face a challenge from one of five Republicans running to replace him. They are Robert Marshall, Peggy Hubbard, Casey Chlebek, Tom Tarter and Mark Curran Jr.

Finally, 2020 is also a presidential election year, though the candidates for the nation’s highest office are undetermined.

For federal, state and county-level positions, members of new political parties or independents do not file until June.

The primary election in Illinois is March 17. The general election is Nov. 3.