Bri Baldridge | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School basketball player Bri Baldridge. The senior leads the Hawks in scoring this season at nearly 12 points per game, including two recent contests with more than 20 points. On Feb. 7, Baldridge scored 22 points in a win over Sparta. On Saturday, she poured in 24 points in a double overtime victory over Steeleville to open regional tournament play. On Monday, she led the way with 18 points in a regional semifinal win over Woodlawn that sent the Hawks to the regional final.