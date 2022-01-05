Body of man found along I-255 identified

Pictured is the scene early Wednesday evening along I-255 between Dupo and Columbia.

The identity of a man whose body was discovered early Wednesday evening along I-255 near Dupo is now known.

Kyle “Fab” Thomas, 29, of Florissant, Mo., was pronounced dead by a member of the St. Clair County coroner’s office at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Illinois State Police is investigating after the body of a deceased male was discovered along I-255 northbound near milepost 8 just south of Dupo early Wednesday evening.

The 911 call came in about 5:10 p.m. from a woman who reported that she had located her missing brother-in-law. It was not immediately known what led her to this location.

Police units from Columbia and Dupo responded to the scene, as did a Columbia EMS ambulance, to what was immediately labeled as a crime scene. Police were observed gathering evidence at the scene well into Wednesday night.

ISP informed Columbia police dispatch that troopers had handled a missing persons report involving a vehicle reported abandoned on I-255 near milepost 7 a few days prior that was eventually towed.

Angie Coonce of Dupo told the Republic-Times that she was driving on Old State Route 3 along I-255 on Wednesday when she saw people walking along both sides of the roadway.

Pictured is the missing person poster for Kyle Thomas that his family had shared in an attempt to locate him.

“I thought they had been in an accident or something, so I stopped and asked the mom if they were OK and if she needed help,” Coonce said. “She was crying and told me they were looking for her son that had been missing since Sunday and that’s where his truck was found with a flat tire and his phone and wallet inside.”

They weren’t familiar with the area, so Coonce offered to take some of the family’s missing person posters, placing them in area gas stations and sharing on Facebook.

“Sadly, a few hours later I found out that they found his body on I-255 close to where his truck was found on Sunday,” Coonce said.

ISP offered no details on this case, other than confirming that its Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 is conducting a death investigation.

“The investigation is open, ongoing, and no further information is available at this time,” an ISP news release states.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Zone 6 agents at 618-571-4124 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

