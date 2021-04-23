Austin Nunnery | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Austin Nunnery, Waterloo High School Class of 2014. He won the intermediate class of the “Krush at Konarcik” Disc Golf Tournament held Sunday at the disc golf course in Waterloo. Nunnery won the class with an overall score of nine under par through two rounds of 18, winning by six strokes. Nunnery played -1 through the first round of 18, leaving him tied for second place in the class, but got hot with a birdie on the third hole of the second round and never cooled off. He would go on to hit nine birdies over the last 16 holes of the course to finish eight under for the round and take the class.