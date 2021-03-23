Anxious faith | Mark’s Remarks

Anxiety, depression, stomach problems and insomnia seem to be running rampant these days. Have you noticed? The prescribing of medicine for such issues is on the upswing.

It is my judgmental opinion that those of us who suffer from such maladies above struggle with control. We are stressed because we can’t orchestrate everything in our lives. We are control freaks. Everything is about us, and we immediately wonder how the things that pop up on a daily basis will affect us.

We are somewhat self-centered, a bit narcissistic and definitely, at times, overly sensitive. We are easily offended and most of us are looking for people to treat us poorly. We are stressed out because we can’t know everything that will happen in the future nor can we carefully plan out every last detail that will happen to us. We can’t sleep. When things are going well, we look for things to worry about.

Sounds a bit far-fetched and impossible, doesn’t it? However, if you really get down to the nitty gritty in your innermost soul, you will see that many of these feelings are indeed your own. If I’m wrong about you, I apologize. I mean no harm.

I will step up to the plate and tell you I have struggled with anxiety, depression and insomnia much of my adult life. Anxiety has been my biggest issue, so much so that I was on a fast track to a nervous breakdown at one point.

Through counseling and doctor’s advice, I was able to get a handle on it. I’m not ashamed to say I went that medical route. I think modern medicine has its place and can be quite helpful if it is not abused. I’m not a fan of taking meds, but I think sometimes it’s necessary.

I can speak confidently about what I think causes anxiety and depression because I lived it. I would have liked to have orchestrated everything that happened in my life. I would have liked to have told everyone what to do, how to act, and how to treat me. I would have liked for things to be all about me. On and on I could go. I met myself coming and going, and eventually realized how ridiculous I was behaving.

In this stage of my life, I am relieved to say that each day is better and easier. I wake up every day realizing I am no longer concerned with certain things. I am able to go with the flow. Things that used to cause stress and anxiety are not as important as they once were.

There are still days when I get up in the air. It’s my own fault. It ain’t always as easy as I’m saying it is.

At times, I am forced to be around people who aren’t happy unless you are anxious along with them. Some people think we should constantly be in a frenzy and they don’t think you are doing the right thing if you are relaxed and not anxious.

I have learned to avoid those people as much as possible.

Those of us who profess to be Christians sometimes preach a good game about God taking care of the birds of the air and the lilies of the field and such. Then, we turn right around and are riddled with anxiety, depression and the like. It’s amazing to me how many people in the church constantly worry when we are supposed to promote having faith.

That’s what it’s all about, really. When I rely on God, when I hand over my anxieties and worries to Him, I can honestly say I have peace. I can let it all go if I remember who is really in control; who to trust.

But let’s face it. Faith ain’t always easy.