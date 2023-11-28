Annual Non-Thankful List | Mark’s Remarks

This is my third year of publishing my “non-thankful list.” Some folks are appalled that I publish such a thing, but I don’t care. It’s a good way to gripe about numerous things all in one fell swoop.

Besides, the Christmas season is here now and I can’t complain about anything for a while.

One of my number one things that I am not thankful for would have to be meetings. The older I get, the less I like them. I never did particularly like them. Most are a waste of time.

I can’t tell you how many meetings I have been in during the last decade that have been highly unnecessary. Or, you try to meet with a group of people who want to do their own thing all of the time, and therefore any type of collaboration or compromise is impossible. Plus, at least a couple of them want to run the show and it’s their way or the highway.

So annoying.

Much of what is covered in meetings can be conveyed in an email or a quick face-to-face conversation. There are corporations who are finding greater success and higher productivity as a result of fewer meetings.

I saw it on “60 Minutes.”

It is my contention the upper echelon forces meetings on the underlings in an effort to justify a position. Perhaps if there weren’t as many meetings, many places would find out that they could get by getting rid of some of the upper echelon positions.

But that’s just my opinion.

Another thing I am not thankful for are those appalling dresses that all the girls seem to be wearing to school dances these days. I can’t even describe how short some of them are – and I realize it makes me sound prudish and old-fashioned.

But so be it. I mean, you’ve seen them, haven’t you?

Some of these dresses puzzle me. I’m sure the girls have it all figured out, but I really wonder how comfortable the girls are. I was present for a group picture taking in which a number of girls dressed in skimpy get-ups were posing with their red-blooded male dates.

With amusement, I noticed how many of these girls were yanking and pulling their dresses to keep them from hiking up. It was sort of funny, but also disturbing. I mean, why wear something you have to be constantly adjusting and feeling self-conscience about. Plus, I really only noticed because a group of moms standing around were saying “Look at all the girls pulling at their dresses.”

How do their dads feel? Or are they like a lot of men who acquiesce to the domineering woman in their lives because they want to keep the peace?

One mother brought up the subject and we had a nice argument about it all. She contends that there aren’t any clothes out there that are stylish and fun that girls are willing to wear. Plus, girls don’t want to look as if they aren’t hip and happening.

I contend that I’ve seen plenty of dresses that look pretty nice to me and still provide a little mystery.

But what do I know?

I’m not thankful for the load of political crap that has already started and that we are about to get dumped on us.

Oh, how I wish that these people who spent so much time defending some of the buffoons we have in political office would use their energy to start a movement in which we as a nation hit our knees 3-5 times per day, collectively, and prayed for this country.

I’m telling you, it would change things immensely.

I am not thankful for those people who don’t know what they are talking about, yet spew all sorts of political knowledge at one another as if they can solve the problems of the world.

Lookie there – my list is pretty small this year! You see, I make little notes about things I’m appalled at and look back at the list when this time of year rolls around. Seems I didn’t have much to gripe about this year.

Plus, I think maybe in my old age I’m starting to accentuate the positive a little more than I used to.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Feel free to email me at marksremarks10@gmail.com.