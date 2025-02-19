Animal rescue effort near Waterloo

Pictured is a screenshot of a video shared on Facebook by Found A Hound Rescue depicting several of the animals found on the Waterloo Road property.

A substantial animal rescue operation began early this week as roughly 30 dogs and cats were found at an unoccupied property in rural St. Clair County along Waterloo Road.

Per several Facebook posts from Found A Hound Rescue – a dog rescue and rehabilitation nonprofit based out of Godfrey – the group worked with the more local Bishop’s Small Dog Rescue to secure these animals in advance of snow anticipated in the middle of the week.

Further posts from the rescue groups and Heather Bishop of BSDR indicate that BSDR was the first on scene to handle the situation and is also housing the dogs until they can be divided among other rescue groups.

The original Facebook post from FAHR details the poor condition of many of the animals involved, saying they were “living outside with no supervision” with many of them injured or suffering from flea infestations as they “were being fed daily but not being taken care of.”

A video shared by FAHR shows the animals outside amid the snow early in the week, with a few deceased animals on the property.

FAHR further noted that the power of attorney of this property arrived during the rescue effort, “happily agreeing to surrender the dogs” as the property owner had died two months ago.

This post further alleges that the power of attorney had been reaching out to local animal control and other shelters for help but had received no support.

A representative of Helping Strays, Monroe County’s animal shelter, said they have offered their support and services but have not yet become involved with the rescued animals.

The Republic-Times is currently in communication with Bishop and hopes to have more in a future issue.

The paper also contacted St. Clair County Animal Services, but it did not respond as of press time.

For more information on the situation or to donate, visit the Bishop’s Small Dog Rescue and Found A Hound Rescue Facebook pages.

Adoption and foster inquiries are requested to be sent via direct message to either Facebook account.

Donations may also be sent by mail to BSDR, 4118 Waterloo Road, Waterloo, IL, 62298