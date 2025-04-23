Adding to the fun at Waterloo parks

Pictured is a new shade canopy that was installed at the playground in Zimmer Park, which is the site of Saturday’s “Family Fun Day in the Park.”

Waterloo’s parks are set to get some additional support from the community with the recent creation of a nonprofit set up to help with the development of new programs and events, the first of which is scheduled for this weekend.

Sponsored by the Waterloo Park District Foundation, an inaugural “Family Fun Day in the Park” takes place at William Zimmer Memorial Park off Rogers Street this Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents are invited to come out and enjoy face painting, flower planting and a collection of games such as horseshoes and gaga ball, all while enjoying the amenities of one of Waterloo’s parks.

The Waterloo Park District Foundation is a non-profit established by the park district last year to support its overall mission with a focus on recreational activities. It is being managed by park district board commissioners with some representation among Waterloo citizens.

While talk about a foundation previously came up at a number of board meetings in the past year, the idea received particular attention in the district’s government efficiency report completed in September.

The report notes how, with funding coming chiefly from property taxes and certain grants or sponsorships, the district has found itself unable to fully meet community desires.

It specifically mentioned how 2023-24 tax revenue served to take care of park maintenance but did not allow for additional pickleball courts or recreational programs that were suggested or requested.

This report further discussed the possibility of pursuing other revenue streams, with a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving as a way for businesses or individuals to donate or leave an endowment to help improve and make equipment or program additions to Waterloo parks.

Lisa Pecha – who serves on the foundation’s board as a citizen and has shared news about the foundation at several recent park board meetings – offered her thoughts on the additional support Waterloo’s parks need.

“They’re looking for a way to add to our park system and have more activities or equipment or other things,” Pecha said. “The only way we could do that, truly, would be to do a foundation where we could get donations.”

Members of the park board often boast about the quality of Waterloo’s parks, particularly in regard to how Waterloo Park District Superintendent Don Prater and his staff help keep the facilities maintained.

Pecha likewise expressed her fond sentiment for the parks she enjoys, adding they could always stand to be improved with new features or activities for the community to enjoy.

“We have some wonderful parks, but we could create some great programs to help people enjoy them more or even fund-raise to add on or enhance the parks with more equipment or things for older kids,” Pecha said.

Regarding potential activities being planned, Pecha has floated a number of possibilities by the board at recent meetings.

She’s particularly spoken about taking a cue from Columbia and organizing some sort of “Arts in the Park” event. Pecha has also recalled an astronomy event from the community she previously lived in, borrowing some telescopes and inviting residents to enjoy an evening marveling at the stars.

“Family Fun Day in the Park” at Zimmer is just the first of a few planned ideas. Pecha said the foundation is looking to keep things simple but still enjoyable as it gains interest and hopes to gather more financial support for the future.

“Our first activity is low budget, just getting the word out about who we are,” Pecha said. “We’re open to ideas and suggestions from the community.”

Regarding Saturday’s event, Pecha previously told the park board that the foundation has already seen some support, with the Waterloo Oddfellows donating $200. Some businesses have also made donations, with Schnucks offering water and fruit and Rural King providing seed packages for the planting activity.

Girl Scouts will also be lending a hand as several scouts will be managing the various activities.

Pecha reiterated her hopes for the community to come out and simply enjoy their community parks, also emphasizing the foundation’s interest in hearing ideas for future programs.

“There’s activities for everyone,” Pecha said. “Enjoy the beautiful parks, the pavilion, the playground. Zimmer is just amazing. Come out as a community and just enjoy the park for the day. That’s what this event is about. And then our dream is to do some other bigger events.”