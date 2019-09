Abominable | Movie Review

Kiddos are anticipating the opening of “Abominable”tomorrow, and why not? The trailers are good and it looks like a lot of fun.

It is, in spots. Dreamworks and China’s Pearl Studio have collaborated on a mostly cute and feel-good movie that will be entertaining yet not memorable. The story follows Yi, voiced by Chloe Bennet, slowly healing after the death of her father. Yi lives with her mother (Michelle Wong) and grandmother, Nai Nai (Tsai Chin), who both find it hard to understand why she is absent from the household most of the time.

Yi escapes to her rooftop “tent-haven” and place of solitude where she eventually meets up with an escaped Yeti, and sets about getting him back to his home on Mt. Everest along with her cousins (Albert Tsai and Tenzing Norgay Trainor).

With predictable tosses and turns, as well as comedic moments, the plot is largely formulaic and easy to figure out. Yi and her cousins face enemies, triumphs, and silly moments along way, building up to a happy ending.

Dreamworks/Pearl offers up some side gags that are funny and scene stealing, such as the “whooping snakes” and Nai Nai’s antics. Yet the film lacks the ingredients that it needs to stand out in a day and age where there is much to choose from in the world of animation. Kids will like it. See it when it comes to your living room.

My grade: C+ . Abominable is rated PG and opens tomorrow in theaters. Running time is 1 hour and 37 minutes.