A painless test for lung cancer that saves lives | For Your Health

By Dr. Graham A. Colditz

Siteman Cancer Center

Our progress against lung cancer is something to celebrate. Millions of lives have been saved in the U.S. alone since rates of smoking began to drop in the mid-1960s. And as smoking continues to become less common and treatment improves, we expect to gain even more ground against the disease.

One key tool helping to make that happen is yearly lung cancer screening with low-dose computed tomography, or low-dose CT.

A low-dose CT scan is a quick and simple screening test recommended for people ages 50-80 who are at increased risk of lung cancer because they smoke or have smoked within the past 15 years. People are eligible if they’ve smoked what amounts to one pack a day for 20 years, or half a pack a day for 40 years.

Like other recommended cancer screening tests, low-dose CT helps find cancer earlier when it’s more treatable. Studies have found that yearly screening can lower the risk of dying of lung cancer by up to 20%. That’s a large benefit — similar to what we see with mammograms and breast cancer.

It’s also a major advance. Becoming widely available for lung cancer screening about 10 years ago, low-dose CT is the only screening method that’s been found to lower the risk of dying of lung cancer. While other types of tests, like standard chest X-rays, can be good at helping find many types of health problems, they are not effective for lung cancer screening.

Even with its benefits, low-dose CT does have some potential risks that are important to know about. Potential harms can include experiencing short-term stress and anxiety about unclear scan results. There can also be the need for follow-up tests of suspicious findings that turn out not to be cancer. And there can be low amounts of radiation exposure from a scan. This amount is more than a standard X-ray but less than the level of radiation people are exposed to during a normal year.

Overall, the benefits of lung cancer screening are thought to outweigh the harms, though it is a personal balance. This makes it important for people thinking about screening to discuss the benefits and drawbacks with a doctor — and together decide if it’s right for them. If it is, the doctor can then make a referral for a screening appointment.

Most health insurance plans cover low-dose CT screening, but it’s good to check with your plan, medical center or doctor’s office. Those without insurance can contact their local or state health department about possible options to help with the cost of testing.

Once you get screened, it’s also important to keep getting tested each year for as long as you’re eligible. This increases the chances of catching a cancer early – again, when it’s more treatable.

And getting smoke-free or staying smoking-free is another key step to look after lung health. Quitting smoking lowers not only the risk of lung cancer but also many other diseases, including stroke, diabetes, heart disease, bronchitis, emphysema, macular degeneration and many other cancers. The benefits begin soon after stopping and build over time. For tips and resources on quitting, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669), or visit smokefree.gov.

Even with the progress we’ve made against lung cancer, it remains all too common, killing more people each year than any other cancer. Annual lung cancer screenings help save lives. Plus, it’s quick, easy and painless. That’s a great combination and, if you think you’re eligible, a great reason to call your medical center or doctor’s office to schedule an appointment.

It’s your health. Take control.

Dr. Graham A. Colditz, associate director of prevention and control at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is an internationally recognized leader in cancer prevention and the creator of the free prevention tool YourDiseaseRisk.com.