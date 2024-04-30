A moment of your time | Mark’s Remarks

I just read an article in my hometown newspaper, written by my college sociology and composition teacher who happens to be a phenomenal writer and historian.

She wrote about a time in my hometown when the church bells rang at 10 a.m. every day to show support for the men fighting during World War ll. This was roughly a year after Pearl Harbor, and it became a daily occurrence for the duration of the war.

But the church bells were merely a signal for all in town to pause and offer prayers for those involved in the war.

I thought about this all day. How powerful this must have been.

Here were people from all walks of life, going about daily business yet also most likely dealing with some aspect of the dark days of war time. At 10 a.m. each day, there was a collective pause and those people from different backgrounds, faiths, and even beliefs sent up a prayer at the same time.

All churches with a bell participated.

In the book of Matthew, it says “For where two or three are gathered together in My name, I am there in the midst of them.”

I believe the Bible from cover to cover, and that’s something I don’t apologize for. And I also believe that prayer is powerful.

It’s no secret that our country is in a heck of a mess, from anyone’s perspective. Regardless of your political views, I think we can all agree that things aren’t good. There is division, fear and even chaos. I did not live during the 1940s, nor have I lived through wartime, but I’m guessing that there are some similarities between the times we are going through and those days.

Can we still offer prayers as a country? Could we ring the church bells every day at 10 a.m. and stop to pray? What if our beliefs and views aren’t the same? Will the prayers be effective?

I’m sure we all want what is best for our country. Can we pray for that? In turn, can we trust that God will do what is best if we ask?

How many times have we seen, in hindsight, that things have happened for a purpose and worked out? Being a person who has witnessed miracles, I’m going to say it again: prayer is powerful, and it works.

What if we did the bell-ringing thing with a modern day twist? What if we all decided to set our phone alarms to sound or vibrate at 10 a.m., and then say even a short prayer for our country?

What if we did it again at 7 p.m. and asked God to do what is best for us?

What if we fully handed over our country to God, knowing full well that the power that created our universe can certainly handle the problems of a messed-up nation?

What if?

A minute-long prayer, offered up corporately, and with the same intent from all involved: to do what is best for our nation.

A prayer that is said by several people at the same time, who don’t always agree with one another.

I fully believe God knows our hearts, and I also know He hears us and takes care of things when we simply bow in His presence; even when we don’t know what to ask for or say to Him. I believe there could be powerful and long-lasting results.

And furthermore, it would be something that might bring us all together.

At least for one, powerful minute.