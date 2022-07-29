2005 Black Widows 16U softball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the 2005 Black Widows 16U select softball squad featuring three local players. The Black Widows went 6-2 to place fourth overall at the United States Specialty Sports Association Great Lakes Nationals in Peoria over the weekend. Local players on this squad include Brooke Miller and Payton Similey from Valmeyer High School and Maddie Ehrhard from Dupo High School. For the combined fall and summer season, the Black Widows went 43-18-4, winning the USSSA Halloween HitFest and Trenton Booster Bash tournaments.