1973 Valmeyer Lakers | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the 1973 Valmeyer Lakers baseball squad that won the Valmeyer Midsummer Classic tournament 50 years ago at Borsch Park with a victory on Independence Day over the Waterloo Buds. It was the first time Valmeyer won the tourney. Randy Esker, who pitched and won one of the games for Valmeyer that year, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the third place game of this year’s tourney on July 4. Pictured, kneeling, from left, are Nick Baltz, Willis Bundy, Randy Esker, Alan Goldschmidt, Bob Blank, Ted Goldschmidt and Lou Sondag; standing: Coach Dennis Pieper, Allyn Rohlfing, Gary Pieper, Ron Rohlfing, Randy Floarke, Wayne Rohlfing, Mike Degener, Chip Bieber, Randy Unterseh, John Asselmeier, Mike Esker and John Toal. The bat girls in front, from left, are Jan O’Neal and Mickey Mentel.