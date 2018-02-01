Woman’s death under investigation

The death of a woman found unresponsive inside a residence near Columbia is under investigation.

Police and EMS personnel responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a home in the 10000 block of Levee Road west of Columbia.

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill said Rachael D. Campbell, 29, of Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:50 p.m.

No cause of death was revealed during a pathological examination conducted as part of an autopsy on Wednesday, Hill said. Toxicology test results are pending.

The death remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Funeral arrangements are pending at McFadden Funeral Home in Van Buren, Mo.