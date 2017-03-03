Woman charged with unlawful use of credit card

A 40-year-old Waterloo woman is facing multiple felonies in connection with unlawful purchases made last fall using the company credit card of her former employer.

Nicole C. Johnson was charged this week in Monroe County Circuit Court with eight counts of unlawful use of debit/credit card and three counts of unlawful possession of a prescription form.

Court information states that between October and December 2016, Johnson unlawfully used the card of Smiles R Forever — a dental office in Waterloo — to obtain groceries and other items in five separate transactions valued at more than $300 from Schnucks; purchase goods and money cards in 17 separate transactions valued at more than $300 from Walmart; obtain items in six transactions valued at more than $300 from Walgreens; and pay for cell phone services in two separate transactions valued at more than $300. Those are all Class 3 felonies.

Johnson also used the Smiles R Forever company card to make purchases at Dairy Queen, U-Gas, McDonald’s and Hibbett Sports, all for less than $300 at each location. Those are Class 4 felonies.

Johnson is also alleged to have been in possession of prescription forms from Smiles R Forever on Nov. 5, Nov. 6 and Nov. 14, court papers indicate. Those charges are also Class 4 felonies.

She posted $5,000 bond and was released from the Monroe County Jail with a preliminary hearing date of March 23.

In 2014, Johnson was sentenced in Monroe County Circuit Court to two years of probation and ordered to pay restitution for felony forgery. Charges of unlawful use of a debit/credit card were dismissed in that case as part of plea negotiations.