Woman arrested in Top Shooters burglary

A woman from Effingham has been charged with the late January burglary of Top Shooters Sports Bar in Columbia.

Micheala D. Verdeyen, 53, of Effingham, was taken into custody Wednesday by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on the Monroe County felony charge.

The burglary was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Jan. 27 at Top Shooters, located at 531 Old State Route 3. A rear door was forced open with an undisclosed amount of items taken from the building, police said.

The burglary is believed to have occurred sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.

An Illinois State Police crime scene unit assisted Columbia police with the case.

“The investigation is ongoing and we anticipate additional arrests in the future,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said.