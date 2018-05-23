Wolf pens autobiography

Harry Wolf is known today for the 73 years — and counting — he’s been entertaining around the country and across the ocean in the Waterloo German Band.

Thanks to “My Life in Stories,” an autobiography Wolf wrote, he will soon be known for so much more.

“I wrote the whole thing by longhand and gave it to (longtime friend) Barbara (Johnson), who typed it. It took three years,” Wolf said.

He then gave the manuscript to former Waterloo resident Dan Franklin, who assembled and edited the tome. Next, Wolf paid $18,000 to have 500 copies of the book printed, with 100 percent of the proceeds to be donated.

“All that money is to go to Camp Wartburg for a building fund,” Wolf said.

Add “tireless philanthropist” to Wolf’s repertoire. He’s also a retired junior high school teacher of 35 years. He’s a world traveler; he’s been to every country in South America, the Pacific Ocean’s Ring of Fire, Germany more times than he can keep track of, the Arctic Circle — twice — and even more exotic locales.

And he’s a published author.

"I wrote this book for when I'm old," Wolf said. "I'm 88, but I don't feel old yet…

