WJHS girls track | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School girls track team coached by Taylor Sebestik and Carla Schwehr. The girls placed first at the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L state meet in Carterville on Saturday, completing an undefeated season. This past fall, the WJHS girls cross country team also won the state title and went undefeated.

