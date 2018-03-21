With heavy hearts, Kloepper teams play on

Don Schrader of Waterloo left Oak Hill one Saturday morning in December after what seemed like an encouraging visit with his longtime friend, Eugene “Matze” Matzenbacher.

Matze, who passed away in December at the age of 81, was recovering in the facility from a recent surgery at the time, and Schrader assumed from his neighbor’s cheerful spirit that he would be seeing him again in a few days.

As fate would have it, that would be Don’s last encounter with the Waterloo farmer and longtime Kloepper commissioner.

“Naturally, I assumed he was coming home on Tuesday. I’m pretty sure that’s what he thought, too,” Don said. “He did go home, but it was a different home than he anticipated.”

Two months passed and as Kloepper players across Monroe County continued on with their crazy card-playing ways in Matze’s honor, they lost another local treasure. Freeda Whelan of Prairie du Rocher passed away earlier this month at the age of 77 from an extended illness.

Whelan, who had owned Freeda’s Bar in Renault since 2004, and Matze left their mark on the Kloepper community. Players felt their absence during last Tuesday’s 41st annual World Series of Kloepper tournament at Fountain Inn in Valmeyer.

Kloepper is a German-influenced card game played almost exclusively in Monroe County, in which black queens, all jacks and all diamonds are always trump.

Karen Schrader wrote about Matze’s involvement in Kloepper, remembering how the commissioner would offer words of encouragement to players and remind them of the rules.

Don stepped in to fill the role of commissioner this year and offered a moment of silence for those lost.

“When the 41st World Championship Kloepper Tournament was held this past week at Fountain Inn, Matze was on our minds,” Karen wrote.

Remembering Freeda

Additionally, an emotional Freeda’s Bar Kloepper team was able to take home the World Series of Kloepper trophy for the eighth time in the past 10 years.

“I don’t think anybody on the team said, ‘Let’s win it for Freeda,’ but I think everybody was thinking that,” said Ken Schultheis, a longtime member of the Freeda’s Bar Kloepper team.

Deb Davitz, Whelan’s daughter, was clutching the trophy with tears streaming down her cheeks as the team posed for a celebratory photo. Davitz described her mother as a “wonderful woman…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the March 21, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.