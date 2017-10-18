 William E. Kaufmann | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

William E. Kaufmann | Obituary

William E.  Kaufmann

William E.  Kaufmann, 76, of Waterloo, died Oct. 11, 2017, in Clayton, Mo. 

He was born Nov. 7, 1940, in St. Louis, son of the late Earl William and Florence T. Kaufmann (nee Heinrichs).

He is survived by his wife Frannell Kaufmann (nee Sucher); children Robert William (Tammy) Kaufmann, James J. Kaufmann, Sandra Grove, and Glennon (Cheryl) Kaufmann; grandchildren Erica Ogden, Hiliary Kaufmann, Casey Dickerson, Dalton Kaufmann, Logan Kaufmann, Dr. Alexus Urbanik, Taylor Kaufmann, and Courtney Kaufmann; and great-grandchildren Weston Kaufmann, Annabella Jones, Khloe Ogden, Adley Ogden, and Teagan Harvey.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Oct. 19, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.


