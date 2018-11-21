Wilbur E. Gummersheimer | Obituary

Wilbur E. Gummersheimer, 90, of Columbia, died Nov. 15, 2018 at Oak Hill, Waterloo.

He was born Jan. 20, 1928, in Columbia, son of the late Henry and Hulda Gummersheimer (nee Wink).

He married the late Gladys Gummersheimer (nee Schultheis) on Jan. 13, 1951, in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on March 26, 2015.

Wilbur was a lifelong Columbia area farmer. He served in the U.S. Army Ready Reserve during the Korean War.

He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, and American Legion Post 581.

He was a past board member of the Fountain Water District, and past manager of C&W Co-op, having received awards from both organizations for his work and dedication.

Surviving are three sons, Alan (Rita) Gummersheimer of Evansville, Glen Gummersheimer of Columbia and Merl Gummersheimer of Columbia; two daughters, Gail (Timothy) Frierdich of Waterloo and Jana (Jeffrey) Deutch of Ellisville, Mo.; grandchildren Jeremy, Angie, Rachele, Andrew, Jesse, Christina, Kaitlyn and Carly; great-grandchildren Emmett, Elliott, Maddie, Gabe, Isaiah, Owen, Paige, Andrew and Lucy; along with other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother Marvin (Allene) Gummersheimer.

Visitation was Nov. 19-20, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, Pastor Keith McDevitt officiating.

Interment followed at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia, Parkinson’s Foundation or Hospice of Southern Illinois.