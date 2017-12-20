Wilbert W. Juelfs | Obituary

Wilbert W. Juelfs, 78, of Waterloo, died Dec. 15, 2017, in St. Louis.

He was born April 25, 1939, in Burksville.

Wilbert was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in St. Joe. He was a past commander of the Renault American Legion, Renault, a U.S. Army veteran, and a retired lineman from the Monroe County Electric Co-Operative. He also loved putting up his Christmas decorations.

He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter Kate.

He is survived by his wife Delrose Juelfs (nee Voelker); children Carolyn (Scott) Valentine, Christina Juelfs, and Arthur (Julie) Juelfs; granddaughter Kate Valentine; brothers Arnold (Goldie) Juelfs, Ervin (Barb) Juelfs, and Charles (Ellen) Juelfs; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by parents Arthur and Lydia Juelfs (nee Dintelmann), step-father Alfred Bense, and brother Vernon Juelfs.

Visitation was Dec. 19, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and Dec. 20, at Zion United Church of Christ, St. Joe.

Funeral services were Dec. 20, at the church, Pastor Nancy Spier-Lee officiating.

Interment followed at Zion Cemetery, St. Joe.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery, St. Joe.