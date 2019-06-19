Wightman recounts cave discovery

In this old photo, from left, are Paul Bower, Pete Rau, Paul Leingang and Paul Wightman in their caving gear.

In 1949, a classmate of Paul Wightman named Cletus Meyer told Wightman about a large sinkhole with a cave at the bottom on the property of his uncle, Joel Fogelpole.

“So I said, ‘how soon can we go,’” Wightman remembered.

Wightman, a 90-year-old Waterloo native whose brother owns Wightman Pharmacy, had been interested in caves ever since he saw a picture of a man exploring one in his grandfather’s travel manual.

He did his first spelunking at Illinois Caverns in Burksville, but that paled in comparison to what he would soon discover.

About 20 feet in the sinkhole, Wightman and Meyer discovered a drop-off. The friends figured out how deep the hole was, got supplies and made a rope ladder.

After climbing down, they found a passage that became progressively wider and ended in a large area with passages going several directions.

They had discovered the Fogelpole cave system.

“I can still remember that day,” Wightman said in a nostalgic tone.

Wightman spoke about all this in a jovial speech in front of the crowd who gathered for the opening of the nature preserve that bears his name.

The Paul Wightman Subterranean Nature Preserve opened to the public on May 18 after Clifftop, a local conservation group, spent more than five years getting it ready.

The 535-acre property, located at 3325 G Road in Fults, was bought to protect the cave Wightman and Meyer discovered 70 years ago.

“We’re trying to prevent this cave system from being polluted by too much development overtop of it,” Wightman explained. “This is going to protect a large part of the watershed over Fogelpole’s cave.”

After that first foray into the cave, things changed for Wightman and Meyer.

“Then, we had problems: parents,” Wightman, who now works as a priest in southern Missouri, recalled. “Cletus never came back. I think he was forbidden.”

Wightman continued his exploration, once telling his parents that he and a classmate he was taking with him were going camping so they would not worry.

“When I think back to it, here’s two teenagers going into an unknown cave and there’s no rescue people around,” Wightman said with a chuckle. “And it’s only now that I realize that, but it was fun. It was a first-class adventure…”

