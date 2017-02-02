WHS Varsity Cheer | Team of the Week
By Corey Saathoff
on February 2, 2017 at 4:53 pm
Pictured with their first place plaque, front row, from left, are Lauren Blodgett, Kailee Ronat, Olivia Thaggard, Emma Snodgrass, Kaela Osterhage, Samantha Hutchinson, Alexa Shaw, Emma Geringer and Mariah LaFore; back row: Coach Amber Hensiek, Callie Metzger, Dawsyn Lane, India Harsey, Hanna Meadors, Kiara Lenhardt, Alayna Miller, Skylar Baxmeyer, Renata Delre, Paige Baxmeyer, assistant coach Madison Thaggard and assistant coach Brittany Imm.
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School varsity cheerleading squad.
The Bulldogs advanced to this weekend’s IHSA state competitive cheerleading meet with an impressive performance Saturday at the Triad Sectional, taking first place with a score of 87.11 in the medium division.
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.