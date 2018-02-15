 WHS speech team advances 3 to state - Republic-Times | News

WHS speech team advances 3 to state

By on February 15, 2018 at 4:46 pm

Pictured, from left, are WHS speech team state qualifiers TJ Davidson, Ronda Tannous and Maddie Weatherfield. (submitted photo)

The Waterloo High School speech team continued one of its best seasons in school history by placing fifth at the IHSA Belleville West Sectional on Feb. 10.

WHS advanced three events through to the state level of competition: TJ Davidson in special occasion speaking (second place), Ronda Tannous in original comedy (first place), and both Davidson and Maddie Weatherfield In humorous duet acting (third place). The IHSA State Speech Final takes place this weekend in Peoria.

WHS won the regional championship Feb. 3 at Carbondale High School, narrowly defeating Harrisburg High School and Carbondale by a point.

“I don’t know when the last time (Waterloo) has won a regional as a team, but the previous coach has indicated it has been 25 or more years,” WHS speech team advisor John Rickert said.

Individual champions at the regional included Tannous in original comedy, Kate Kennedy in original oratory, and Weatherfield and Davidson in humorous duet acting.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.