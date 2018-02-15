WHS speech team advances 3 to state

The Waterloo High School speech team continued one of its best seasons in school history by placing fifth at the IHSA Belleville West Sectional on Feb. 10.

WHS advanced three events through to the state level of competition: TJ Davidson in special occasion speaking (second place), Ronda Tannous in original comedy (first place), and both Davidson and Maddie Weatherfield In humorous duet acting (third place). The IHSA State Speech Final takes place this weekend in Peoria.

WHS won the regional championship Feb. 3 at Carbondale High School, narrowly defeating Harrisburg High School and Carbondale by a point.

“I don’t know when the last time (Waterloo) has won a regional as a team, but the previous coach has indicated it has been 25 or more years,” WHS speech team advisor John Rickert said.

Individual champions at the regional included Tannous in original comedy, Kate Kennedy in original oratory, and Weatherfield and Davidson in humorous duet acting.



