WHS grad on front lines of cancer research

A Waterloo High School graduate is putting her extensive education in biology to good use, joining the ongoing fight against cancer.

Jordan Bartlebaugh, the daughter of Diane Lux-Holmen and David Bartlebaugh, graduated from WHS in 2009.

She currently works for Cedilla Therapeutics in Boston, which is a biotech startup company that just launched from Third Rock Ventures and is focused on targeting upstream aspects of native protein degradation pathways to develop new therapies for cancer.

Bartlebaugh graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Missouri in 2013. She received her PhD last year from the biology department at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

At MIT, Bartlebaugh said she focused on cancer biology and studied a new mechanism of resistance to targeted cancer therapies in B-cell leukemia…>>>

