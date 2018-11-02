WHS Girls Cross Country | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School girls cross country team coached by Larry Huffman.

Led by a first place finish from defending state champion Jenna Schwartz, the Bulldogs placed second as a team at the IHSA Class 2A Decatur Sectional on Saturday to advance to the state meet in Peoria this weekend.

Other top WHS runners in Decatur were Sydney Haddick in 15th place and Ella King in 20th place.

Led by another first place finish from Schwartz, the WHS girls won the Triad Regional on Oct. 20 to advance to the sectional. (Judee Sliment photo)