 WHS Boys Track | Team of the Week - Republic-Times | News

WHS Boys Track | Team of the Week

By on June 1, 2018 at 10:00 am

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School boys track team. The Bulldogs wrapped up another successful season Saturday at the Class 2A state track meet in Charleston.

Donovan McBride won the 100 meter wheelchair race with a new state record, placed second in the 800 and 200 meter races, and took third in the 400 meter race.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Jackson McAlister, Eli Ward, Adam Robson and Cayden Kirkham placed fourth at state with a school record time of 7:54.68.

Jackson Ivers placed eighth in the discus. Waterloo won the combined division top trophy factoring in all events. (submitted photo)


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.