WHS Boys Track | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School boys track team. The Bulldogs wrapped up another successful season Saturday at the Class 2A state track meet in Charleston.

Donovan McBride won the 100 meter wheelchair race with a new state record, placed second in the 800 and 200 meter races, and took third in the 400 meter race.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Jackson McAlister, Eli Ward, Adam Robson and Cayden Kirkham placed fourth at state with a school record time of 7:54.68.

Jackson Ivers placed eighth in the discus. Waterloo won the combined division top trophy factoring in all events. (submitted photo)