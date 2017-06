Wheat field fire near Fults

By Corey Saathoff on June 9, 2017 at 4:21 pm

The Maeystown and Waterloo fire departments responded about 4:15 p.m. Friday to a wheat field fire about one-half mile east of the intersection of Kaskaskia and MM roads near Fults.

A resident in the 4600 block of Ashley Lane called 911 to report the fire was near his property.