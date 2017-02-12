Weekend fire calls for WFD

The Waterloo Fire Department responded to two fire calls over the weekend that were controlled burns that got away from the property owners due to high winds and dry conditions.

The first was early Saturday afternoon in the 6000 block of Konarcik Road; the second was late Sunday afternoon on Hanover Road.

It doesn’t take much wind for a fire to get away from someone, and that was the case in both of these,” Waterloo Fire Chief Brett Wiegand said.

Both fires were quickly under control by firefighters, the fire chief said.



