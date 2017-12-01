Wednesday evening crash in Columbia

Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash on Admiral Parkway (Route 3) at Valmeyer Road.

Police said a 2003 Ford F250 driven by Steven Short, 65, of Hillsboro, was turning left from northbound Admiral Parkway onto Valmeyer Road when it collided with a 2013 Hyundai Accent driven by Richard Hasting, 55, of Bloomsdale, Mo., which was traveling south on Admiral Parkway.

Hasting was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Short was cited for failure to yield while turning left.