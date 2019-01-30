Wednesday crash in rural Columbia
By Republic-Times
on January 30, 2019 at 2:24 pm
The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS assisted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in responding to a single-vehicle crash on Steppig Road between Gall Road and D Road shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday. The front of the vehicle was facing down into a creek.
There were two occupants in the vehicle, with one reporting a bloody nose. Injuries were believed to be minor.
