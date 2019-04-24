Waterloo vets make Honor Flight

The famous cherry blossoms of Washington, D.C. were blooming on March 30, their beauty adding to an already memorable day for Waterloo men Dale and Willard Schutt.

The two Army veterans were in the nation’s capital that day for an honor flight, a trip conducted by the nonprofit Honor Flight Network that allows veterans to visit war memorials and similar landmarks.

“We had a beautiful day,” Willard, who served in the Army during the Korean War, said. “Cherry blossom trees were blooming. There were a lot of people.”

The honor flight is free for the veterans, though their guardians on the trip must pay.

The two men were accompanied on the flight by their daughters, Sandy Benyo and Cindy Gregson, who began investigating the possibility of an honor flight for their fathers in June…

For more on this story, pick up a copy of this week’s Republic-Times or click here to subscribe.