Waterloo School Board talks land buy, assessments

The potential purchase of land and the effects of late assessments were among topics discussed at Monday’s Waterloo School Board meeting.

Although Superintendent Brian Charron brought the land purchase idea to the board for future consideration, it is still in its infancy.

“This is more of just a long-term, open discussion about deciding whether we need to acquire land,” Charron said.

The land is across from Zahnow Elementary off Rogers Street. The approximately 28-acre property is currently owned by the Catholic Diocese of Belleville, which bought it several years ago as a future site for a new Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School.

That project never materialized.

Charron said the district may need the land because of increased enrollment seen in recent years.

“This is more of us just needing to know what is available out there because we’re running out of classrooms,” he explained. “We’re near capacity at a couple buildings and we’re turning closets into offices for some of our people.”

Charron said Waterloo High School was built with plenty of room to expand, but that is not the case for the district’s older buildings.

The idea to acquire this land is in the earliest of stages, with the board not even knowing if it wants to make an offer.

Charron said he has begun the process, with the board's attorney drafting a resolution for adoption should they decide to make an offer

