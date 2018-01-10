Waterloo resident turns 100 years young

One hundred years may seem like a long time to live, but to new centenarian Ed Hetzer, the number does little to change his perspective.

“I feel about the same,” said the oldest Garden Place resident, who celebrated the milestone on Dec. 30.

A north St. Louis native, Hetzer served as a St. Louis police officer for 30 years. Hetzer told the Republic-Times that he is also the oldest living retired St. Louis police officer.

“That’s what they told me when I retired,” he said.

Of the perks he came to appreciate with the law enforcement career, Hetzer said the variety of cases he worked was his favorite.

“It was an interesting job. Every day was different,” he said.

Before becoming a police officer, Hetzer served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during the last few years of World War II. Hetzer was stationed mainly at Dale Mabry Army Airfield in Tallahassee, Fla.

In 1945, the base was placed on inactive status.

“My work was interesting. I was in a fighter pilot training base,” Hetzer said. “We trained cadets out of school, and they would get 80 hours and go overseas.”

Until several months ago, Hetzer said he lived in his house…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the January 10, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.