Waterloo, Millstadt boil order lifted

By on April 11, 2017 at 8:33 pm

A boil order issued Monday for Waterloo and Millstadt after a water main break in the Illinois American Water line system has been cancelled.

“We just got word it’s been lifted,” Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith said at 8:25 p.m.Tuesday.

Monday’s break occurred at the water booster station on Frank Scott Parkway at Route 158, according to a press release issued by the city of Waterloo. Residents were told to boil water for at least five minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.

Millstadt Mayor Mike Todd also announced the cancellation of the boil order.

“I want to thank you for your patience and sorry for any inconvenience,” he wrote on the city’s Facebook page.


Andrea F.D. Saathoff

Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer. email: andrea@republictimes.net