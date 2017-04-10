Waterloo, Millstadt boil order lifted

A boil order issued Monday for Waterloo and Millstadt after a water main break in the Illinois American Water line system has been cancelled.

“We just got word it’s been lifted,” Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith said at 8:25 p.m.Tuesday.

Monday’s break occurred at the water booster station on Frank Scott Parkway at Route 158, according to a press release issued by the city of Waterloo. Residents were told to boil water for at least five minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.

Millstadt Mayor Mike Todd also announced the cancellation of the boil order.

“I want to thank you for your patience and sorry for any inconvenience,” he wrote on the city’s Facebook page.